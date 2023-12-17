Snow Blanket Hampers Bulgaria: Closed Passes and Transport Disruptions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 17, 2023, Sunday // 13:46
Bulgaria: Snow Blanket Hampers Bulgaria: Closed Passes and Transport Disruptions

Heavy snowfall and rain in several areas of Bulgaria over the past few days have resulted in significant disruptions, causing road closures and traffic problems. Authorities mobilized hundreds of snow-clearing vehicles to address the challenges posed by the wintry conditions.

In the southern region, key mountain passes like Predela, Prevala, Rozhen, and Pechinsko were shut to trucks exceeding 12 tonnes on Saturday morning. Central Bulgaria witnessed the closure of the Troyanski Pass, impacting all vehicular movement.

North Macedonia took similar measures, closing the Gyueshevo border with Bulgaria for vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes due to intense snowfall. Traffic restrictions also extended across other high-altitude regions within Bulgaria's interior.

Numerous roads faced blockages due to fallen trees, prompting immediate action for clearance. Disruptions also affected railway services between the villages of Tsvetino and Avramovo, leading to delays of up to 5 hours in train schedules.

Reports from the emergency response center in Sofia detailed 201 alerts between Friday and Saturday morning, including 28 instances of tree branches obstructing roads. Incidents ranged from flooding to icy surfaces across various areas.

Certain winter resorts reported electricity supply issues, urging caution among visitors regarding higher-altitude treks without following marked trails. Snow accumulation reached substantial levels above 1,500 meters, with changing conditions including fog at higher elevations and winds at lower points. Ski runs in Mt Vitosha near Sofia remained inaccessible due to a snow cover measuring between 60 cm and 70 cm thick.

Rises in water levels, like in the Iskar River near Novi Iskar suburb by 22 cm to 70 cm, caused concern, although no overflow was reported.

Western Bulgaria witnessed continuous efforts overnight by ERM Zapad teams to rectify snowfall-induced damage. Though power restoration efforts have seen progress, some settlements in areas like Kyustendil, Trun, Troyan, Ihtiman, Samokov, and those near Pancharevo still face electricity issues, primarily due to the challenging access to high mountain power lines.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, snowfall, road, transportation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria