Tragic Shipwreck Claims Lives of Over 60 Migrants in Mediterranean Disaster

In a devastating maritime tragedy, 61 migrants, including women and children, lost their lives in a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya confirmed.

The IOM reported that the ill-fated boat, carrying approximately 86 individuals, departed from the Libyan town of Zuwarah, situated about 110 kilometers from Tripoli, according to survivors' accounts.

The IOM, an influential intergovernmental organization specializing in migration matters since 1951, collaborates with governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental entities across more than 180 countries.

According to recent figures released by the UN refugee agency, over 2,500 individuals have perished or gone missing this year alone in the Central Mediterranean, indicating distressing statistics in various parts of the world.

Drowning emerged as the primary cause of death on global migration routes in the first half of 2023, with 2,200 recorded deaths during this period. The central Mediterranean route remained the deadliest, accounting for a total of 1,727 deaths and disappearances along its shores. Most incidents were reported in Tunisia, followed by Libya.

Tragic incidents this year include a harrowing episode in June when a fishing boat, laden with hundreds of migrants, capsized off Greece after departing Tobruk, Libya. The intended journey to Italy resulted in 78 confirmed deaths, with the fate of another 518 individuals remaining unknown, and largely underreported.

Italy witnessed a near twofold increase in sea migrant arrivals in 2023 compared to the same period last year, with approximately 140,000 individuals reaching its shores. The overwhelming majority originate from Tunisia, with the small Italian island of Lampedusa bearing the brunt of these landings.

In a bid to tackle the escalating situation, the European Union and Tunisia signed a comprehensive "strategic partnership" agreement, aiming to combat human traffickers and fortify maritime borders, given the surge in boats departing from North Africa to Europe.

To address the crisis, Britain and Italy announced joint plans to finance the repatriation of stranded migrants from Tunisia, although the specific funding amount has not been specified.