Italy Overtakes Bulgaria As Cheapest Ski Destination In Europe

Italy has emerged as the new budget-friendly ski destination in Europe, surpassing Bulgaria in affordability, as per a recent study conducted by British travel agencies, revealed by DPA.

Borovets and Bansko, the Bulgarian ski resorts, secured second and sixth positions respectively in an annual analysis evaluating the value-for-money offered by ski holidays. The study, conducted by British tour operators Post Office Travel Money and Crystal Ski Holidays, unveiled the Italian town of Bardonecchia as the top spot. Bardonecchia showcased a minimal price increase of 1.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Borovets in southwestern Bulgaria secured second place with an 8.2% price increase, while Bansko in the same region claimed sixth place with an 18.1% increase, largely attributed to escalated ski school costs.

The study scrutinized prices of ski passes, equipment rentals, lessons, as well as lunch and drinks on the slopes across 36 European cities.

Notably, prices decreased in nine out of 31 European winter resorts featured in both this year's and last year's study. The French Les Arcs resort and Swiss Wengen resort saw the most significant price drops, both marking a 5.5% decrease this year.

Zermatt in Switzerland emerged as the most expensive ski resort, with prices soaring to more than double those in Bardonecchia.