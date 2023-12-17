Indian Navy Tracks Hijacked Bulgarian Ship 'Ruen' in Arabian Sea, Somali Pirates Suspected

The Indian Navy has reported tracking the Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen", flying the Maltese flag, after it was hijacked in the Arabian Sea. The vessel is believed to have been seized by Somali pirates, although their identity has yet to be confirmed.

Responding to a distress call from the Ruen, the Indian Navy has dispatched a warship for anti-piracy patrols and an aircraft to aid the hijacked vessel. The aircraft has been monitoring the ship's movements since early Friday morning.

Reports indicate that the hijacked ship, owned by Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), was boarded near the Yemeni island of Socotra. The crew comprises individuals from Angola, Bulgaria, and Myanmar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel confirmed the incident, stating that eight Bulgarians are among the crew and that relevant authorities have been alerted for assistance.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Speculation arises whether Yemen's Houthi rebels are involved, considering a previous incident involving the Galaxy Leader, another ship with Bulgarian crew members, hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea last November.

The Indian Navy continues its efforts to track and assist the hijacked vessel as it heads toward the Somali coast.