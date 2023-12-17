Bulgarian National Radio Faced Controversy Over Withheld Interview with Russian Ambassador

Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) has stirred controversy after retracting an interview with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, citing violations of journalistic standards. This move has ignited accusations of censorship and political pressure.

The interview, originally scheduled for the Politically INcorrect program, intended to discuss the implications of dismantling the Soviet Army Monument in Sofia on bilateral relations. However, objections were raised by various entities, including the Ukrainian Embassy and politicians like Delyan Peevski, who criticized inviting an official from what they termed an "aggressor state."

BNR's Director General, Milen Mitev, defended the decision, emphasizing that the rejection was based on alleged breaches of journalistic norms. He highlighted that BNR is a free media platform and dismissed claims of closing programs due to on-air discussions.

The pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party condemned what they viewed as political censorship within Bulgaria's public media, urging resistance against political influence over the media. Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova echoed concerns about political interference in journalistic autonomy.

Amidst the uproar, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) refrained from taking a definitive stance until further details were evaluated. The BNR leadership defended its action, asserting adherence to editorial rules, professional standards, and the public interest in their decision-making process.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to the incident, referencing prior airspace restrictions against Russian officials, raising questions about freedom of expression in Bulgaria.

In a statement, BNR emphasized that the decision to withhold the interview was grounded in maintaining impartiality and ethical journalistic coverage, highlighting requirements for interviews to maintain neutrality and avoid favoritism toward any party involved.