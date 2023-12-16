BREAKING: Hungary Will Veto Bulgaria’s Schengen Membership!

Hungary has formally confirmed its intention to veto Bulgaria's entry into the EU's travel zone if identity document control isn't implemented, announced the Hungarian Foreign Ministry in Budapest. This declaration marks the first official acknowledgment from Viktor Orban's government regarding this stance, following recent reports in the Financial Times. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov previously mentioned this communication, though at a lower official level.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjártó stated that the Schengen veto will persist until Bulgaria lifts the additional tax on the import and transfer of Russian gas. He emphasized that Hungary conveyed to Bulgaria the consequence of persisting with these actions, threatening Hungary's energy security. Should Bulgaria continue in this vein, Hungary will exercise its veto on Bulgaria's Schengen entry, Szijjártó clarified.

The decision has major implications for the natural gas import route from Russia to Hungary, contrasting the EU's call to reduce Russian energy imports. Despite European efforts to transition away from Russian gas, Hungary, through agreements signed in 2021, receives a significant volume of gas—4.5 billion cubic meters annually—mainly via Bulgaria and Serbia.

Recent statements by Bulgarian leaders, Kiril Petkov and Boyko Borissov, indicated a shift in Bulgaria's position, though no formal changes have been made. Petkov highlighted alignment with the European Commission's approach regarding gas transmission fees, emphasizing the need for cooperation. Borissov linked the removal of the fee to Schengen accession negotiations, expressing the intent to follow the European approach, which doesn't signal an outright rejection of the Bulgarian decision.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban mentioned discussing the matter with Borissov, referring to him as an "old friend." Borissov elaborated on Facebook, stating that their conversation centered on Schengen and mentioned a consensus among supporting government party leaders for the abolition of the gas transmission surcharge through constitutional reform.