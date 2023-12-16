Day 661 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Explosions In Kyiv, Drones Shot Down Over Crimea

Day 661 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Explosions in Kyiv , Russian drones activated air defense systems

Russia says it shot down 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Ukraine has declared the Russian Patriarch Kirill wanted

Kremlin has "no information" about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Lithuania delivered more military aid to Ukraine

Putin warned against any attempts at foreign "interference" in next year's Russian elections



Explosions in Kyiv, Russian drones activated air defense systems

Explosions rang out in the Ukrainian capital overnight as air defense forces responded to an attack by Russian drones, Reuters journalists at the scene told Reuters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said anti-aircraft units had been called into action as groups of drones flew near the city. There were no reports of casualties or serious damage.

Journalists reported a series of loud explosions shortly after midnight. They said air raid sirens went off on the east bank of the Dnieper River, but on the opposite bank police warned residents of an air raid alert through loudspeakers.

Russia says it shot down 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Russia's military said last night it shot down 26 Ukrainian drones in two hours over annexed Crimea, saying it had repelled a "terrorist attack" by Kyiv, AFP reported.

"Russian air defenses have destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram, without mentioning any damage or casualties.

The Crimean peninsula, which is an internationally recognized part of Ukraine but was annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted by naval and aerial drone attacks. However, the Russian army rarely claims to have destroyed so many at once, AFP noted.

Earlier yesterday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down six Ukrainian drones in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities daily. This week it carried out a massive drone strike in southern Ukraine and fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, injuring around fifty people.

Ukraine has declared the Russian Patriarch Kirill wanted

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who supports the Kremlin's 21-month war against Kyiv, is wanted by Ukraine's interior ministry after security services accused him of inciting the conflict, Reuters reported.

The measure is purely symbolic, since Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and is not threatened with arrest. It is another step in Ukraine's campaign to root out the influence of priests who are said to have close ties to Russia and are dividing Ukrainian society.

A publication on the Ukrainian ministry's wanted list identified Kirill by name, showed him in his priestly robes and described him as "a person who is absconding from the authorities of pre-trial proceedings". It said he had been "missing" since November 11.

Orthodox Christianity is the dominant faith in Ukraine, and authorities in Kyiv have launched criminal cases against clerics associated with a branch of the Orthodox Church that was once directly linked to the Russian Church and Kirill. The Kyiv parliament is considering a bill that would ban this branch of the church, which lost many of its parishioners after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops to Ukraine in February 2022. The church said it cut all ties with Moscow in May 2022.

Last month, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) issued a document saying Kirill was "violating Ukrainian sovereignty" with his position as "part of the inner circle of Russia's military and political leadership." Kirill denounced these actions and called on the clergy of the world to stop Ukraine's actions against the church.

Kremlin has "no information" about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

The Kremlin has said that it has "no information" about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly has been missing from prison since December 6, Al Jazeera reported.

Navalny's lawyers have not been able to see him since December 6.

The prison authorities moved him from the penal colony, where he was serving his sentence for multiple charges, including extremism, but have not said where he was transferred to.

Prison officials told a court on Friday (local time) that Navalny had left the IK-6 facility in the town of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region, about 230 km (140 miles) east of Moscow, Al Jazeera reported, citing Vyacheslav Gimadi, the head of the legal department at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

On being asked if the Kremlin had any information about Navalny, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "No. I repeat again: we do not have the capacity, or right, or desire to track the fates of those prisoners who are serving sentences by order of a court."

Navalny, who rose to prominence by lampooning President Vladimir Putin's "elite" and alleging "extensive corruption" was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of the 11 and a half years he was already serving, Al Jazeera reported.

"We don't know [where he is] for the 10th day," Navalny's lawyer posted on X.

The allies of the Putin critic had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" high-security facility, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, before he was moved.

"Where he was taken is not known," Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, posted on X, saying he was moved on December 11. "Let me remind you that the lawyers have not seen Alexei since December 6."

Earlier, Navalny's team had alleged that the jailed Russian leader suffered a serious health incident.

Meanwhile, another Navalny ally, Maria Pevchikh, has urged the United Nations Human Rights Committee to help them locate the jailed leader.

"What is happening with Alexei is, in fact, an enforced disappearance and a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights. Answers must be given," she said on Thursday.

Several rights groups have also weighed in on Moscow's criticism. Amnesty International acknowledged "the possibility that he may be in transit to another prison colony."

"As if attempted poisoning, imprisonment and inhumane conditions of detention were not enough, Alexei Navalny may now have been subjected to an enforced disappearance," it added.

The dissident was taken from Russia to Germany in 2020 after he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny had to be airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk and arrived comatose at a hospital in Berlin, CNN reported.

Navalny was immediately incarcerated upon his return to Russia in January 2021 on charges of violating the terms of his probation related to a fraud case brought against him in 2013, which he also dismissed as politically motivated.

He has also campaigned from prison against Russia's war against Ukraine and has even attempted to mobilize public opposition to the war.

According to CNN, Navalny posed one of the most serious threats to Putin's legitimacy during his rule, which has spanned more than two decades.

When Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in a maximum-security penal colony in August, he said, "the number of years does not matter."

Lithuania delivered more military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania has sent Ukraine several million rounds of ammunition and several thousand projectiles for short-range portable anti-tank systems for defense against Russia, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense said, quoted by DPA.

"We listen to Ukraine's urgent requests and continue our support in line with the needs expressed. We actively encourage our allies to do the same," Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

About 1,000 camping beds were also delivered. Ukraine has been defending its territory against a full-scale invasion by Russia for nearly two years and is largely dependent on Western support for military equipment. Lithuania is one of the most determined supporters of Kyiv, DPA noted.

Putin warned against any attempts at foreign "interference" in next year's Russian elections

Vladimir Putin has warned against any attempts at foreign "interference" during the campaign for Russia's March 2024 presidential election, which will be held against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and a crackdown on the opposition, AFP reported.

"Any interference in the internal affairs of Russia will receive a response, and a strict response, according to Russian laws," Putin said in a televised meeting with party leaders of the parties represented in the parliament. "We defend the freedom of our people, their sovereignty, their right to choose their future. The people and only the people of Russia are the only source of power in our country," he assured.

After 2022 marked by setbacks on the Ukrainian front and a barrage of Western sanctions, Vladimir Putin appears at the end of 2023 in a better position with the failure of the counter-offensive launched this summer by Ukraine, the split in Europe and the US regarding support for Ukraine and the recovery of the national economy. Last week, he announced that he will be a candidate for a fifth term in the March 17 presidential election. There is no doubt that he will be re-elected after almost a quarter of a century in power and provided that almost all of his main opponents, including Alexei Navalny, have been jailed or driven into exile.

