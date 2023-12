Bulgaria has taken a decisive step in the modernization of its ground forces by making the initial payment for the procurement of Stryker armored vehicles, according to Defense Minister Todor Tagarev. The country's commitment to acquiring American machines prompted the transfer of approximately $263 million, marking the prerequisite for the contract to come into effect.

Tagarev affirmed, "Currency was purchased by Wednesday or Thursday, and the payment has been executed. The contract's effectiveness hinges upon this initial transaction. While there was a slight sense of urgency towards the end, we managed to meet the terms. The contract's offer was valid until December 15."

In parallel with this significant move, Tagarev emphasized the urgency of removing the Monument to the Soviet Army from Sofia's city center.

He articulated, "This monument symbolizes Russia's perceived dominance over Bulgaria, and it's time for it to relocate from Sofia's central space. Bulgaria does not seek enmity; rather, it's Russia that has labeled NATO as its adversary, consequently including us."