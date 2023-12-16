Winter Challenges Persist: Traffic Blockage and Snowy Roads Cause Concern

An accident on the Trakia highway towards Plovdiv, near the Ikhtiman motel, has halted traffic, leading traffic police to divert vehicles onto alternate routes. There are currently over 400 snowplows operational across the nation's roads.

While the Smolyan region has a snow cover of 20 to 35 centimeters, road clearance efforts are ongoing, and no closures are reported. Restrictions are in place for vehicles over 12 tons with trailers and semi-trailers, preventing their passage through "Prevala," "Rozhen," and "Pechinsko" passes. Rishik Pass permits cars weighing up to 12 tons, while Troyanski prohod remains inaccessible.

Within the Capital Municipality, 103 snow removal vehicles are active. Roads in Vitosha Nature Park are currently closed for maintenance, compounded by heavy snowfall making travel challenging to Plana and Zheleznitsa villages.

Drivers are urged by the Ministry of the Interior to equip their vehicles for wintry conditions. An orange weather advisory has been issued for significant rain and snow in Burgas, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Haskovo, and Yambol regions. Additionally, a yellow warning is in effect for strong winds and snowfall in Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, and Stara Zagora.