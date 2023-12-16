Snow-Induced Power Outages Hit 20 Villages in Smolyan

December 16, 2023, Saturday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Snow-Induced Power Outages Hit 20 Villages in Smolyan

Amidst heavy snowfall in the Smolyan region, 20 villages and hamlets grapple with partial or complete power outages due to incidents caused by the severe weather conditions.

The affected areas primarily span across the municipalities of Smolyan, Banite, and Devin, where fallen trees have led to overhead power line disruptions. While reassuring that major population centers remain unaffected, EVN, the electricity provider, is actively addressing the issues.

EVN has mobilized additional teams and equipment to tackle the situation, initiating efforts since the early hours to restore power to the affected areas.

