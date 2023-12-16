103 Snow Removal Machines Active In Sofia

Bulgaria: 103 Snow Removal Machines Active In Sofia

103 snow removal machines are currently active within the Sofia Municipality.

Roads in the Vitosha Nature Park are presently inaccessible for cleaning purposes.

Only vehicles equipped with chains will be permitted to travel during daylight hours.

City transportation continues to operate along all regular routes, excluding those servicing roads within the "Vitosha" nature park.

Specifically, route 63 extends to the "Byalata Cheshma" area, while route 66 remains suspended.

Challenging conditions for travel to the villages of Plana and Zheleznitsa persist due to substantial snowfall.

