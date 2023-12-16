103 Snow Removal Machines Active In Sofia
103 snow removal machines are currently active within the Sofia Municipality.
Roads in the Vitosha Nature Park are presently inaccessible for cleaning purposes.
Only vehicles equipped with chains will be permitted to travel during daylight hours.
City transportation continues to operate along all regular routes, excluding those servicing roads within the "Vitosha" nature park.
Specifically, route 63 extends to the "Byalata Cheshma" area, while route 66 remains suspended.
Challenging conditions for travel to the villages of Plana and Zheleznitsa persist due to substantial snowfall.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Code Yellow and Orange for Precipitation and Strong Winds Today
- » Bulgaria: Possible Snow On New Year's Eve?
- » Weather In Bulgaria: Warning For Heavy Rain, Heavy Snow And Blizzard Conditions
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rain Followed By Snowfall Forecast Across The Country
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Across the Country
- » Bulgaria: No Snow on Christmas