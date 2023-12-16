Code Yellow and Orange for Precipitation and Strong Winds Today

Bulgaria: Code Yellow and Orange for Precipitation and Strong Winds Today Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

In the morning, temperatures will hover between 0°C and 5°C with little fluctuation throughout the day, particularly around 0-1°C in Sofia.

Northern Bulgaria will witness a cessation of precipitation by noon, while the southern region will experience continued but diminishing rain into the late evening, potentially accumulating significant amounts, leading to increased snow cover.

Mountain passes and eastern regions will maintain conditions conducive to blizzards and winds, with moderate to occasionally strong northeast winds affecting Central South and Southeast Bulgaria.

Expect mostly cloudy skies along the Black Sea, with the northern coast seeing an end to precipitation by noon. The southern coast will experience dwindling rain, albeit substantial in certain areas, accompanied by a moderate to temporarily robust north-easterly wind. Sea temperatures will range between 9-11°C, leading to increased sea agitation rated at 3-4 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountainous regions will observe cloudy skies with ongoing snowfall, persisting blizzard and wind conditions, featuring a moderate to strong north-easterly wind. At altitudes of 1200 meters, temperatures may drop to around minus 2°, and around minus 5° at 2000 meters.

Sunday morning will mark the end of widespread rainfall, with clouds dispersing to reveal mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will subside, shifting from the northwest. Overnight temperatures may plummet to as low as minus 7°C to minus 8°C, with daytime highs ranging between 2°C and 7°C.

