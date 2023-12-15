Bulgarian PM Denkov Urges Vigilance Amid Putin's Black Sea Claims

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov responded in Brussels to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements regarding the Black Sea, urging vigilance following Putin's declarations asserting historical Russian claims to the Black Sea coast.

Putin, during his annual press conference, stated that the Black Sea coast became Russian after the Russo-Turkish wars, going as far as referring to Odesa as a "Russian city" and reiterating the unity of Russians and Ukrainians while likening the ongoing conflict to a fraternal civil war.

Denkov, when asked about Bulgaria's relevance in Putin's discourse, highlighted Russia's historical imperial ambitions encompassing current EU countries. He emphasized the need for caution regarding Putin's statements, underscoring their potential transformation into actionable plans.

Regarding the significant number of Russians owning properties on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, Denkov refrained from directly linking these holdings to Putin's assertions.

Denkov emphasized Bulgaria's preparedness through integration into NATO structures and military reinforcement, intending to utilize part of the increased EU budget for migration actions to fortify the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

The allocated funds are slated for technical support and deploying additional patrols across affected countries to bolster security measures.