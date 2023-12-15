Orban Threatens To Stop Ukraine From Joining The EU '75 Times'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently made headlines by asserting Hungary's potential to intervene in Ukraine's EU accession process, should the need arise. Orban referred to the EU's decision as merely a symbolic gesture, implying that Hungary retains the power to halt Ukraine's progress into the EU. This statement came after Orban strategically abstained from a crucial European Council vote, allowing the remaining 26 member states to greenlight Ukraine and Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

The carefully orchestrated move, attributed directly to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, unfolded before a recent EU summit where leaders convened to discuss the expansion of the bloc. Orban's absence during the vote, in accordance with the unanimity requirement, paved the way for the approval of talks regarding Ukraine and Moldova's EU ambitions.

Despite the optimism resonating within the European community regarding the initiation of accession discussions, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed his pride in witnessing the process's early stages. He regarded this as a significant milestone, signaling hope for the future.

The journey for a new member state's accession into the European Union is meticulously regulated by Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union. The process mandates that an accession treaty be unanimously approved by the European Parliament and Council. Subsequently, all involved parties must ratify the treaty in accordance with their constitutional norms before the candidate country officially becomes an EU member on the specified date in the accession treaty.

Orban, during a radio interview, disclosed his arduous eight-hour endeavor to prevent Ukraine's accession. He iterated his concerns about potential negative repercussions for both Hungary and the broader EU if Ukraine were to join. Orban emphasized Hungary's potential ability to disrupt the ratification process multiple times, hinting at the prospect of hindering it up to 75 times.

Addressing the frozen EU aid to Ukraine due to Hungary's veto, Orban prioritized peace over financial assistance, remarking, "We need peace, not money." He defended Hungary's self-sufficiency, emphasizing the country's adherence to EU conditions, asserting its entitlement to support.

Orban's staunch stance against what he termed as "mercenaries," individuals reliant on foreign funds, extended to encompass media and civic organizations. This aligns with his nationalist rhetoric, characterizing these entities as threats to Hungary's national interests. However, Orban juxtaposed this stance by highlighting Hungary's need to foster relationships, leveraging its export-oriented economy without succumbing to isolationism.