Borovets Launches Ski Season with New Attractions and Affordable Passes

Borovets, the renowned Bulgarian skiing destination, officially kicked off its winter season, marking the opening of the Sitnyakovo skiing center. Maria Sheynova, Borovets Marketing Director, expressed the resort's readiness and emphasis on meticulously preparing the slopes for visitors.

This season introduces an array of upgrades, with newly incorporated snow guns—both stationary and mobile—enhancing the skiing experience. Notably, children under 13 can access ski lifts for a nominal BGN 1 fee over the opening weekend, extending the excitement beyond the inaugural day.

Acknowledging minimal price adjustments in ski passes, Sheynova contextualized them against the backdrop of Bulgaria's inflation rates. The Borovets sports calendar promises exhilarating ski races scheduled for the latter part of the winter season.

Beyond catering to winter sports enthusiasts, Sheynova highlighted efforts to broaden the resort's entertainment offerings for all guests.

As Borovets welcomes winter thrill-seekers, the focus remains on optimizing slopes, providing new experiences, and ensuring an enjoyable season for everyone.