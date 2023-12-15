The Houthis Attacked German Ship In The Red Sea: Fire Broke Out On Board

Yemen's Houthi rebels have again attacked a ship sailing in the Red Sea.

It is owned by the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and was hit by shells that caused a fire on deck. The Iranian-backed rebels have said they will attack all ships traveling to Israel, regardless of their nationality. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported carrying out a series of airstrikes against targets used by Hamas' internal security on the Gaza-Egypt border. In addition, the military captured and destroyed the command center of the Shejaya Battalion of the terrorist group in northern Gaza. The New York Times reports that the IDF has destroyed six cemeteries in the Strip in recent weeks, citing satellite images. International law considers the destruction of religious sites as possible war crimes if the action is not necessary.

A projectile fired from rebel-held Yemen has hit a cargo ship in the Red Sea, a US official says.

"We are aware that something fired from the Houthi-controlled region of Yemen hit this ship, which was damaged, and there was a report of a fire," a US defense official said.

Private intelligence firm Ambrey says the container ship, owned by German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, was damaged by an airstrike north of the Yemeni coastal city of Moka.

The projectile reportedly hit the ship's port side and a container fell overboard.

The Iranian-backed rebels have said they will attack all ships traveling to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and now launch almost daily attacks, although most of them are unsuccessful.

US, French and British warships patrol the area.

The US has warned the Houthis in Yemen to stop their attacks on Israel and Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea.

Similar messages have been transmitted through multiple channels and not only from the US. It did not say whether Washington had threatened to take action if the attacks did not stop.

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out a series of airstrikes against targets used by Hamas' internal security on the Gaza-Egypt border.

A statement said the strikes, carried out by warplanes, attack helicopters and drones, targeted military compounds, security posts, observation posts, weapons depots and command centers belonging to the terrorist organization's internal security forces.

"The facilities that were hit in the Rafah area, where Hamas terrorists operated, were used to smuggle and store weapons that endanger IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, as well as the citizens of Israel," said the Israeli defense forces.

The statement said Hamas' internal security apparatus was "robbing humanitarian resources entering the Gaza Strip and facilitating the smuggling of additional weapons."

The IDF also says its forces in Gaza have captured and destroyed the command center of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion in the northern part of the Strip.

The soldiers killed gunmen and destroyed a tunnel shaft at the scene as a gunman tried to throw an explosive device from the shaft at the military. The operation was supported by artillery fire and airstrikes.

Meanwhile, forces operating in Khan Younis in the south are said to have engaged terrorist infrastructure, including numerous tunnel shafts, and killed "many" gunmen there. They also found a tunnel that contained motorcycles used by the terrorists during the October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military discovered a site with speakers connected to dolls as well as children's backpacks located near a large shaft leading to a tunnel system. The same system operates between civilian buildings, including a school, clinic and mosque, at the center of which is a security guard used by Hamas and linked to cameras to monitor the IDF. They are connected to the clinic's electrical network.

The New York Times reports that the IDF has destroyed six cemeteries in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, citing satellite images.

Some parts of the cemetery are said to have been demolished and converted into bases of operations with armored vehicles and fortifications.

It is noted that international law considers the destruction of religious sites as possible war crimes if the action is not necessary.

The military has not commented on the case.