Bulgaria's November 2023: Inflation Nudges Up by 0.3%

Business » FINANCE | December 15, 2023, Friday // 15:56
The latest report from the National Statistical Institute sheds light on Bulgaria's inflation trends for November 2023. The month witnessed a modest 0.3% increase in inflation, while the year-on-year comparison revealed a 5.4% surge in prices from November 2022.

Compared to December 2022, the November 2023 inflation rate settled at 4.4%. A broader annual average analysis spanning December 2022 to November 2023 against the preceding period showcased an overall 10.5% inflation rate.

Within the monthly scope, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels saw a 1.4% price hike, alongside notable increases in recreation and culture (1.4%) and restaurants and hotels (0.7%). Conversely, prices dipped in clothing and footwear (0.9%), transport (0.6%), and furnishings, household equipment, and routine house maintenance (0.2%).

Examining the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), November 2023 mirrored a 0.2% monthly inflation rate, with a year-on-year comparison showing a 5.5% surge compared to November 2022. In line with HICP metrics, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels surged by 1.2%, while clothing and footwear witnessed a 0.9% drop, and food and non-alcoholic beverages dipped by 0.1%.

The Price Index of a Small Basket indicated a 0.5% monthly rise and a 4.4% year-to-date increase. For the 20% of households with the lowest income, non-food products surged by 0.8%, food products by 0.4%, and services by 0.2% compared to October 2023.

