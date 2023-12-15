Piece By Piece: Dismantling The Soviet Monument In Sofia Is In Full Swing

Piece by piece, the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army from the center of Sofia continues.

Today, a part of the third main figure - that of a Bulgarian worker - was cut off and removed. The removed fragment was placed next to the already dismantled parts of the sculptures.

Thus, for four days, the workers dismantled the machine gun, the head of the Russian soldier, then the torso, a mother and child and the rest of the elements of the monument.

Cracks in the lower part of these massive figures are one of the reasons cited by the Sofia Regional Government for starting the dismantling of the monument this week.

The removal of the structure did not go without scandals and protests with the participation of MPs and municipal councilors, with heated discussions on social networks, as well as countless shared memes.