Vandalism in Burgas: Three Minors Detained for Damaging Electric Bus

Two 13-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy were arrested for throwing stones at a public transport bus in Burgas, according to the police.

The dangerous incident happened on December 13 at around 5:30 p.m. The bus, moving from the "Izgrev" district in the direction of the "Meden Rudnik" district, entered the expressway on "Demokratisa" Blvd. However, a small child stood in front of the bus and threw a few stones at the moving vehicle. Two other boys were with him, who then ran away.

The manager of the bus carrier Eng. Petko Dragnev commented:

"The driver saw only shadows. Driving the bus, the driver heard a loud bang. He found that the front and side windows were broken. Together with the conductor, they managed to get the people out, as they were transported by other buses on the same line. Emergency services have been informed. The police came to the scene and are working. No one was hurt. The driver acted professionally. An innocent childhood prank could lead to dire consequences. It could have injured both the driver and some of the passengers. As far as I know, the children are with known identities. We will assist the police if we are asked for anything."

The windshield is worth BGN 7,300, and the side windshield is BGN 1,300. Eng. Dragnev points out:

"This is one of the new electric buses we launched a year ago. A request has been made to the glass suppliers, but for at least 10 days this bus will not be available for Burgas residents."

In this case, in the First District Office - Burgas, a file has been opened, which is to be reported to the District Prosecutor's Office.