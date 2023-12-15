Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Stable Political Landscape with Low Confidence in Denkov's Government

Politics | December 15, 2023, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Stable Political Landscape with Low Confidence in Denkov's Government

A recent December survey conducted by Mediana agency sheds light on Bulgaria's political landscape, showing few significant shifts. The survey indicates that if elections were held today, six parties would secure parliamentary seats, with GERB leading at 22.9%, followed by WCC-DB at 15.6%.

The margin between these two parties has expanded to 8%. Vazrazhdane stands at 13.5%, DPS at 12.2%, BSP at 11.3%, and TISP at 5.9%. Interestingly, 'None of the Above' registers at 10%.

However, the survey's standout finding is the markedly low confidence in Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's government, scoring a meager 3.1 out of 6. A majority, 51%, perceive the cabinet's work as detrimental to the country, while only 18% see it as beneficial.

Moreover, the survey reflects shifting sentiments regarding new elections. While 27% oppose them, the number of respondents favoring fresh polls has risen to 41%. These insights underscore a relatively static political landscape with growing dissatisfaction toward the current administration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, survey, confidence, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria