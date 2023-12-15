Bulgaria's PM: Schengen Discussions Continue Amid Hungary's Objection to EU-Ukraine Aid

Politics | December 15, 2023, Friday // 13:08
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov dispelled rumors regarding specific discussions between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen accession during the European leaders' meeting.

Addressing reporters ahead of the second day's meeting, Denkov emphasized the collaborative nature of the discussions, including participation from Romanian and Austrian leaders, underscoring the importance of land borders in their proposal.

Regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto on EU budget aid to Ukraine, stalling negotiations, Denkov highlighted unity among the other 26 nations in setting out clear priorities and accurate allocations, indicating that discussions would persist despite Hungary's stance.

Denkov revealed that the extraordinary leaders' meeting date, anticipated in late January, remains unconfirmed.

