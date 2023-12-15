The First LEGO® Store Opens Its Doors In Bulgaria

The iconic LEGO® brand opens its first official store in Bulgaria at Paradise Center, floor 0, on December 19 with the largest and most exclusive collection of sets in Bulgaria. More special corners, many surprises and exclusive discounts await us.

LEGO, the leader in creative play loved by millions around the world, is preparing for the opening of its first officially certified store in Bulgaria. The grand opening will take place on December 19 in Sofia, the heart of Paradise Center, level 0, from 2:00 p.m.

In the first officially certified LEGO store in Sofia, fans will have the opportunity to experience the true LEGO experience for all ages, with incredible opportunities to play with LEGO pieces, conceptual inspirations and exclusive offers. And that's just the beginning.

With an emphasis on fun and creative experiences, the first official LEGO store in Bulgaria will present a full range of new and exciting sets that are not available anywhere else in the country.

The concept of the store is to provide Bulgarian consumers with the richest and unprecedented range of LEGO products on the Bulgarian market, as well as to provide an authentic experience for its visitors through numerous corners and special installations, as well as a special children's play area.

On the occasion of the grand opening, LEGO has prepared special surprises for all visitors - only on December 19th, they can expect discounts of -50% for every second item purchased, exclusive LEGO gifts for the first 500 customers with purchases over BGN 250, as well as many more special surprises and collectible sets from the largest LEGO assortment in Bulgaria.

The first officially certified LEGO store in the country will offer the largest collection of fun and creative sets and corners to unleash the creativity of young and old, such as:

● BAM (build-a-mini) station: Minifigure lovers can become architects of their own universe. The BAM (build-a-mini) station will provide a stunning array of LEGO elements that will allow enthusiasts of all ages to build unique and personalized models of LEGO figures.

● Creative corner: The place where visitors can immerse themselves in their own creativity. The interactive play station will entice with free-build challenges and special monthly events, creating an immersive LEGO experience for young and old.

● Pick-a-brick-wall: A special part of the store featuring a wall displaying a huge number of multicolored LEGO pieces that enthusiasts can choose from to create their own personalized LEGO construction.

● LEGO experts are always on hand: Whether choosing a gift, looking for the latest set or just wanting to treat yourself, LEGO experts will be there to help everyone choose the best set.

Some of the sets exclusively offered at the store include Star Wars, Titanic, Harry Potter and Vincent Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night themed sets, all created from LEGO bricks. And because LEGO play knows no bounds, the assortment and attractions around the store will regularly change to keep visitors entertained.

For its most loyal fans, the store will also offer exclusive offers with the LEGO Loyalty program - such as gifts, discounts, extra points and much more. Anyone wishing to immerse themselves in the colorful and creative world of LEGO can now do so, with special offers, on December 19th at Paradise Center, Level 0, from 2:00 p.m.

/Propaganda Group