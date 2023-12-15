Bulgaria: Possible Snow On New Year's Eve?

Renowned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev has forecasted a weather rollercoaster for the upcoming holiday season in Bulgaria. Speaking on bTV, he outlined a mix of rain and snow in the immediate forecast, with a significant shift to warmer temperatures around Christmas.

According to Prof. Rachev, rain is expected in many regions below 1,000 meters, transitioning to snow in various places by early morning tomorrow. However, he anticipates that this snowfall will dissipate by early afternoon.

Anticipating an upcoming anticyclone by Sunday morning, Rachev predicts plunging temperatures, reaching as low as minus 5 to -10 degrees Celsius. The Rilo-Rhodope massif is projected to experience around 40 centimeters of snowfall.

Reflecting on recent weather patterns, Rachev noted the fluctuating snow cover and previous rain that melted the snowfall. Looking ahead, he indicated a potential absence of snow on December 25, suggesting relatively warmer weather.

However, Rachev hinted at a possible shift in conditions by December 30, with the likelihood of snowfall, although the certainty remains uncertain.