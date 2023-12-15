Bulgaria: Possible Snow On New Year's Eve?

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2023, Friday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Possible Snow On New Year's Eve? Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Renowned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev has forecasted a weather rollercoaster for the upcoming holiday season in Bulgaria. Speaking on bTV, he outlined a mix of rain and snow in the immediate forecast, with a significant shift to warmer temperatures around Christmas.

According to Prof. Rachev, rain is expected in many regions below 1,000 meters, transitioning to snow in various places by early morning tomorrow. However, he anticipates that this snowfall will dissipate by early afternoon.

Anticipating an upcoming anticyclone by Sunday morning, Rachev predicts plunging temperatures, reaching as low as minus 5 to -10 degrees Celsius. The Rilo-Rhodope massif is projected to experience around 40 centimeters of snowfall.

Reflecting on recent weather patterns, Rachev noted the fluctuating snow cover and previous rain that melted the snowfall. Looking ahead, he indicated a potential absence of snow on December 25, suggesting relatively warmer weather.

However, Rachev hinted at a possible shift in conditions by December 30, with the likelihood of snowfall, although the certainty remains uncertain.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, holiday, snow, Rachev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria