Success Of 'Affordable For You': Prices of Essential Goods In Bulgaria Reduced By 10-40%

Only for the first month since the start of the "Affordable for you" initiative, a reduction in the prices of some of the basic food products has been observed by at least 10%, and for some products it reaches up to 40%. This is reported by the results of the campaign of the Ministry of Economy and Industry, based on a comparison of the prices of the offered goods compared to those before its launch.

For some of the foods included in the initiative, in the last week, up to 40% lower prices were reported. Such is the example of sunflower oil, rice and oranges. In the case of cheese and yellow cheese, included in the initiative, the reduction reaches 22%. Among the best-priced products offered by other product groups are eggs, beans, chicken and yogurt.

The "Affordable for you" ("Достъпно за вас") initiative covers about 50 products from the so-called small user basket. Of these, at least 16 goods in one store must be marked with the campaign logo continuously. These include bread and cereals, pulses, meat and meat products, dairy products, eggs, fruit and vegetables, flour, sugar, vegetable oils and fats, and from the beginning of December, fish.

"Affordable to you" launched on November 15 with three of the nationally represented retail chains in approximately 200 stores across the country. For the first month, 13 partners have already joined, among which there are also regional chain stores from the regions of Varna, Burgas, Shumen, Targovishte, Sliven, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Sofia Region, etc. There are already more than 400 stores where consumers can find the goods.