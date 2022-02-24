Day 660 of the Invasion of Ukraine: EU Begins Membership Talks With Ukraine, Orban Blocks 50 Billion In Aid

Day 660 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

European leaders decided to launch membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidate status to Georgia on Thursday in Brussels. Negotiations will also start with Bosnia and Herzegovina when it meets the conditions for this, the Council announced.

The news was surprisingly announced by European Council President Charles Michel just two hours after European leaders began debating the enlargement point.

On the social platform X, former "Twitter" Michel wrote that the decision was "A clear sign of hope for their peoples and for our continent."

Speaking to reporters immediately afterwards, Michel described the decision as "a historic moment showing the reliability and strength of the EU".

During the discussion, the leaders watched a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was also surprisingly in Germany at the time for a meeting with the US military command in Europe.

"10 years ago in Ukraine, people rose up under the flags of the European Union. I am asking you today for one thing - do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," said Zelensky in the address, which was published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.

After announcing the decision to start negotiations, Zelensky wrote in X:

"Thank you to everyone who worked to make this happen and to everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day... History is made by those who never tire of fighting for freedom."

The President of the European Council also announced that the decision to start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina will be made in March, if a report from the European Commission shows that it already fulfills the criteria for this.

Ukraine and Moldova applied for EU membership a month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and in June their applications were approved.

The European Commission set seven conditions for Kyiv, mainly related to the fight against corruption, the rule of law and the protection of minorities, and in early November it announced that most of them had been met and therefore it recommended the start of membership negotiations.

The decision became possible after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban withdrew his objections that Ukraine was not ready to start negotiations. He previously said it had only met four of the seven conditions and had to wait.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Orban had informed his colleagues that he would not use his veto after others were so adamant and left the room without authorizing another country to vote on Hungary's behalf. So the others made the decision by consensus.

"To be fair to Prime Minister Orban, he made his case, he made it very strongly. He basically decided not to use his veto... I have to say I respect the fact that he didn't," the Irish prime minister said to journalists during a break in the session.

According to Politico, published in Brussels, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed the decision to leave the hall to Orban, who left "in a pre-arranged and constructive manner".

"Obviously, membership won't happen immediately or even in the coming years, but all these countries are already firmly on that path," Irish Prime Minister Varadkar said, stressing that there would be no "fast track to membership" for any of the countries and that negotiations will be conducted according to the rules.

After the news was announced, Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page that "Membership of Ukraine in the EU is a bad decision. Hungary does not want to participate in this bad decision!".

In a video accompanying the post, Hungary's prime minister says that "26 member states were adamant that this decision should be made, so Hungary decided that if the 26 decided so, they should continue on their way. Hungary does not wishes to participate in this bad decision and therefore stayed away from the decision today."

After the emotions surrounding enlargement, the leaders returned to the issue of money after Charles Michel introduced his compromise proposal at the beginning of the meeting. It envisages halving the budget update requested by the European Commission.

Instead of 66 billion euros by 2027, of which 50 billion for Ukraine, Michel proposes that the European budget be increased by 22.5 billion, with an additional amount to cover the increasing interest on the loans that the EU took to the world exchanges to fund its pandemic recovery program, part of which is the Recovery and Resilience Plans.

The decision to start negotiations with Kyiv and Chisinau is only the first of a series of steps that must be taken by the EU before the actual start of talks.

After that, the leaders will have to decide on the negotiating framework that will be proposed to them by the European Commission with a timetable for the actual negotiations.

Opening and closing each negotiating chapter will require unanimity from member states. Once the negotiations are over, the Commission gives its opinion on whether Ukraine is ready to join the EU, which must be unanimously approved by member states as well as the European Parliament.

After the conclusion of negotiations, an intergovernmental conference is scheduled between the EU and Ukraine, at which an accession treaty is signed. The treaty is then ratified by all member states. The national legislation of some countries obliges them to organize a referendum to ratify the agreement.

Hungary blocks 50 billion euros for Ukraine

Hungary blocks aid of 50 billion euros to Ukraine. It came hours after EU leaders gave the green light to start membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidate status to Georgia.

Rutte said 26 EU countries had agreed to provide Ukraine with money from the EU budget until 2027, but Budapest had opposed the decision, which requires unanimity.

"We still have a little time, Ukraine is not out of money in the next few weeks," Rutte told reporters as he left the talks. "We reached an agreement between the 26 countries. Viktor Orban, Hungary, were not able to do it. I think we can reach an agreement at the beginning of next year, I mean the end of January," added the Dutch prime minister.

Hungary's blockade of aid to Ukraine was also confirmed in a statement by European Council President Charles Michel this morning. However, Budapest does not agree with the revision of the EU budget and in all its other components and priorities - migration and the external dimension, a platform for strategic technologies for Europe, interest payments under the "Next Generation EU" recovery fund, special instruments, new own resources and elements that reduce the impact on national budgets. All other 26 student countries support them.

EU leaders will revisit the issue in early 2024.

In their conclusions from the meeting, the leaders also welcomed the agreement reached on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package is expected to be finally approved in the coming days. Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov also participated in the summit in Brussels, which continues today.

The EU approved a new package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union approved a new package of sanctions against Russia. It includes a ban on the import of Russian diamonds into the EU, AFP reported.

European leaders meeting at a summit in Brussels welcomed the adoption of this new package, the 12th since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The EU will also take steps to improve the effectiveness of sanctions against Russian oil.

Moscow is accused of financing part of its war against Ukraine thanks to the lucrative diamond trade, which brings in between four and five billion dollars a year.

The EU ban will cover natural and synthetic diamonds and jewelery from January, and Russian diamonds cut in other countries from September.

Belgium expressed its reservations to these sanctions approved by the G-7 countries. The country proposed a tracking system. Thus, it will make the sanctions effective without punishing its own diamond industry, which flourishes in Antwerp.

Zelensky made a surprise visit to the American command for Europe in Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Thursday for an unannounced visit to the US Army Europe and Africa Command in the German city of Wiesbaden after his trips to the US and Norway.

His conversations with Commanding Gen. Christopher Cavoli discussed the immediate needs of the Ukrainian army and how the training of Ukrainian soldiers is going, Reuters reported. The US headquarters for providing military aid to Ukraine is also located here.

"I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of US military aid to Ukraine. We desperately need it for victory," he wrote on the X social media platform.

After that, he added that he expects the US Congress to soon pass a decision on continuing support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Earlier, the president made a brief visit to the city of Hessen and, as is often the case with his Ukrainian travels after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, this visit was unannounced.

His arrival was announced by a message from the local police. "Due to increased security measures during the visit, there will be short-term closures and disruptions in the Rhine-Main region," Frankfurt police said in a statement after the Ukrainian president's arrival in Hessen. After Zelensky left the city, police said the trip was uneventful. "After a flight from Frankfurt Airport to Wiesbaden, the traffic closure was again lifted. The journey went smoothly," the statement said.

"Zelensky attended some meetings in the Rhine-Main region in the afternoon. An overnight stay was probably not planned. The reason for the visit is not clear. Police are not releasing more information about the exact schedule for security reasons. It is not known who Zelensky is meeting with and why here," radio station FFH reported.

A day earlier, after a visit to the USA, Vladimir Zelensky visited the capital of Norway. This visit was also unannounced. Zelensky is reported to have attended a summit of northern leaders in Oslo on Wednesday.

Tensions between Helsinki and Moscow: Finland closes its border with Russia again

Hours after opening border crossings, Finland announced it was closing its border with Russia again.

The reason is the large number of asylum seekers in the Scandinavian country. Over 70 people tried to pass through only two of the crossing points in a few hours. According to the authorities in Helsinki, the large flow of migrants is organized and controlled by Moscow, in retaliation for Finland's decision to increase cooperation with the United States.

Due to the high influx of migrants in November, the Scandinavian country gradually closed its crossing points with Russia until yesterday. The checkpoints will now remain closed until mid-January. The two countries have a common border of 1,340 kilometers.

The US Senate will vote on military aid to Ukraine and Israel next week

The US Senate will vote on military aid to Ukraine and Israel next week, as talks continue on changes to US border security policy that would be tied to the funding, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Senate will adjourn its holiday recess, which had been set to begin tomorrow, and reconvene on Monday to give negotiators time to reach an agreement. "So much depends on our success," Schumer said. "We know the world is watching us."

Democratic US President Joe Biden is pushing congressmen to pass an additional aid package that would provide $50 billion in new security aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as well as $14 billion to Israel, which is waging war against Hamas in Gaza.

House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Senate, have repeatedly said they would vote for the aid only if it was paired with new measures to control the US-Mexico border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on his return home from meetings in Washington, said he expected Congress to pass the necessary measures soon.

In his evening video address, Zelensky said he heard from House Speaker Johnson "words expressing respect for our people, for our struggle. There were important advice, important agreements."

"We will continue our work," he added. "We expect that the Congress will approve the key decisions in the near future," the Ukrainian president added. "We have to win."

Any deal reached in the Senate, which Democrats control by a 51-49 majority, would also have to win the approval of the House of Representatives, which Republicans control by a 221-213 vote, before taking effect. Congressmen from the House of Representatives left Washington on schedule today to begin their vacation.

"We're making progress and the White House is committed, which is good. Everything is encouraging," Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, told reporters, cautioning that "concepts are still being discussed right now."

Still, some senators from both parties expressed concern. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said negotiators had made progress but remained "a long way" from an agreement. He added that Democrats have not put their proposals in writing and have not acted on Republicans' demand to limit Biden's "amnesty" powers, which he has used to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the US legally.

This month, Biden said he was willing to make significant concessions on border security to strike a deal with Republicans, but some Democrats criticized media-reported White House proposals that would limit access to US asylum and increase the number of the deportations.

Ukraine received second German Patriot air defense system

Ukraine, as planned, received a second Patriot air defense system from Germany to help repel increasing Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities, DPA reported.

Patriot missiles have also been delivered, according to a German government inventory updated yesterday of weapons delivered to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion last February.

Kyiv also received nine more tracked multi-purpose vehicles "Bandvagn", 7,390 155-caliber artillery shells, three more remote-controlled mobile demining units and eight tankers.

Germany has played an important role in providing assurances that Ukraine is better protected against Russian air attacks. In addition to the US-made Patriot, the German IRIS-T air-to-air missile systems and Cheetah anti-aircraft tanks proved very effective.

In addition, Ukraine is urgently asking Berlin for Taurus cruise missiles, which can be used to strike Russian targets far behind the front lines.

However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuses to deliver them for now.

Putin announced that 617 thousand people are fighting for Russia in Ukraine

The Russian group fighting in Ukraine numbers 617,000 people. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the so-called direct line - the first since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Until now, the Russian authorities did not provide accurate data on the number of Russians fighting on Ukrainian territory. According to Putin, of these people, 244,000 are called to fight alongside the regular army. A total of 486,000 people have signed a contract ("recruited") with the army according to him (but it is not clear from his words how many of them are currently fighting).

On this basis, the Russian president rules out the need for a new wave of mobilization, after last year more than 300,000 people were called up in September at a difficult time for the war. Today, on the contrary, he speaks of "a stream of men who are ready to defend the interests of the motherland with weapons in hand." Every day, 1,500 people across the country signed.

The line of contact between Ukrainian and Russian forces is 2,000 km long, he continued.

Days after confirming he is running for a fifth term as president, the Russian leader, who has limited his interaction with journalists, assured that Russia's goals in the war in Ukraine - the country's "denazification, demilitarization and neutral status" - remained unchanged. "There will be peace when we achieve our goals."

"Anyone who thought everything was going to collapse here was wrong, nothing collapsed," Putin said, referring to Russia's economy and society nearly 22 months after the invasion and the imposition of heavy Western sanctions.

