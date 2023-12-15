Pamporovo's Winter Adventure Unveiled: New Lift, Symbolic Prices, and International Competitions Await

The ski season in Pamporovo kicks off with an enticing offer—a symbolic daily lift pass for just BGN 5. The resort's 90th anniversary is marked with the introduction of a new state-of-the-art six-seater lift, offering a swift journey to the Snezhanka peak.

Minister of Tourism Zaritsa Dinkova will inaugurate the season with a water light event at the lower station of the innovative lift in the "Malina" ski center. Benefiting from recent snowfall and additional artificial snow, the resort gears up for a promising start to the season, beckoning skiers and snowboarders with an appealing offer.

The brand-new six-seater lift boasts advanced technology, ensuring reduced noise, comfortable boarding, and a speedy ascent from "Malina" to Snezhanka in just 6 minutes. This impressive facility aims to accommodate both beginners and seasoned skiers, streamlining the flow of visitors at the Malina Ski Center.

With a promising forecast of dropping temperatures, the resort anticipates a phased opening of the entire ski area for the festive season. Among the season's highlights is the renewed southern ski area, fortified with snowmaking capabilities and a new children's snow park at the Malina ski center.

While the symbolic lift pass offer will last for a limited period, regular prices for ski services will take effect from tomorrow. Further plans include preparations for the opening of the Mechi chal ski area on December 22, offering varied pricing options for different age groups.

Excitingly, the resort is gearing up to host the Snowboard World Cup in January, marking the first time Pamporovo will welcome this prestigious event. Athletes from across the globe will compete at the Stenata track, followed by the European Snowboard Cup, continuing the thrilling competitions in parallel disciplines.

Ski enthusiasts can benefit from preferential prices on individual ski passes and equipment packages, available both online and at the resort. The offer extends to the Chepelare ski area as a bonus for Pamporovo ski pass holders, fostering accessibility and convenience for visitors.