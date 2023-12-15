EU Urges North Macedonia's Constitutional Amendments for Accelerated Accession

"The European Union is ready to conclude the initial phase of the accession negotiations for North Macedonia as soon as the country fulfills its commitment to accept the constitutional amendments," stated the adopted conclusions on enlargement, Ukraine and reforms from the EU summit.

The European Council calls on North Macedonia to accelerate the completion of these changes.

Brussels has confirmed its full and categorical commitment to the prospect of membership of the Western Balkan countries in the Union. EU leaders also called for speeding up the process of their accession to the bloc.

The European Council remains committed to promoting the gradual integration between the EU and the region during the enlargement process itself in a reversible and merit-based manner.