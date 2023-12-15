EU Urges North Macedonia's Constitutional Amendments for Accelerated Accession

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 15, 2023, Friday // 09:13
Bulgaria: EU Urges North Macedonia's Constitutional Amendments for Accelerated Accession

"The European Union is ready to conclude the initial phase of the accession negotiations for North Macedonia as soon as the country fulfills its commitment to accept the constitutional amendments," stated the adopted conclusions on enlargement, Ukraine and reforms from the EU summit.

The European Council calls on North Macedonia to accelerate the completion of these changes.

Brussels has confirmed its full and categorical commitment to the prospect of membership of the Western Balkan countries in the Union. EU leaders also called for speeding up the process of their accession to the bloc.

The European Council remains committed to promoting the gradual integration between the EU and the region during the enlargement process itself in a reversible and merit-based manner.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, macedonia, changes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria