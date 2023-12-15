Netanyahu To The US: We Will Fight Hamas Until Complete Victory

Israel will fight the war against the Palestinian movement Hamas "until complete victory". This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Israel for a visit, the Prime Minister's Office reported, as quoted by BTA.

Netanyahu said he discussed with Sullivan regional threats, including those emanating from Iran's allies such as the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as the return home of hostages held by Hamas, and the continuation of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza.

"I told our American friends: our heroic warriors did not fall in vain. The great pain of their loss makes us even more determined than ever to fight until the destruction of Hamas - until complete victory," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The White House adviser has called for Israel to transition from high-intensity to "lower-intensity military operations" in Gaza "in the near future, but I don't want to put a timeline on when that will happen," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing for the media.

Kirby did not specify what low-intensity military action would mean.