COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 217 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 217, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,050 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.7 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 30 new hospital admissions.

106 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,148 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,651 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 368 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the vaccines given are 4,723,438.

A total of 38,657 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,331,239 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.