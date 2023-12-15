Weather In Bulgaria: Warning For Heavy Rain, Heavy Snow And Blizzard Conditions

Rainfall will continue and cover the entire country. In many places they will be considerable in quantity. Even before noon, the rain will turn to snow in the mountainous regions and in some places in North-Eastern Bulgaria, and by the end of the day, wet snow will fall in many places in the rest of the country. A snow cover will begin to form in the evening. The wind will be oriented from the north-northeast, it will be moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong. There will be conditions for blizzards and winds along the mountain passes and in North-Eastern Bulgaria. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 8°C, and the maximum - from 4°C to 9°C.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the north-northeast. With it, cold air will invade and by 2 p.m. the temperatures will be 4-5°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will be cloudy with snowfall in the mountains. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the north-northwest, which will turn from the northeast by the end of the day. There will be conditions for winds and blizzards. Cold air will move in and temperatures will drop sharply during the day. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters around 2°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.

On the night of Saturday, the rain will turn to snow everywhere, but in Northern Bulgaria, the rain will stop by the morning. In the southern half of the country, the rain will continue on Saturday during the day, but after lunch it will weaken and gradually stop.

By Sunday morning, the rain will stop everywhere. During the day, the clouds will break and decrease. The wind will weaken and reorient from the northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, and the maximum - between 1°C and 6°.

During the first days of the new week, it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness. The wind from the northwest will be weak, moderate in the Danube plain. Temperatures will rise and on Tuesday in most places the minimum will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, and the maximum - between 8°C and 13°C.