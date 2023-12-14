President Radev Urges Netherlands' Support for Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Bid

Bulgaria's President Radev recently underscored the country's readiness for Schengen membership, expressing expectations for swift and unequivocal backing from the Netherlands. Radev highlighted that Bulgaria has met all prerequisites for Schengen accession since 2011 but cited internal political factors in certain EU nations as obstructive.

During Bulgaria's representation in EU councils, President Radev received commitments from the Netherlands regarding their support for Bulgaria in the event of the European Cooperation and Verification Mechanism's lapse, which occurred in September.

Expressing optimism about Dutch support, Radev emphasized Austria's need to convince its public of the significance of Schengen expansion.

Radev recalled Bulgaria's initiative for an intelligence-sharing center to combat illegal migrant trafficking across Europe. He urged the Bulgarian government to execute this concept fully, emphasizing its pivotal role in curbing migrant smuggling.

The President urged the government to take decisive steps toward Schengen accession, emphasizing the commitments made by the Netherlands and Austria in October for land, air, and sea entry.

Radev's plea serves as a call to action, pressing for government initiatives to materialize the necessary measures for Bulgaria's Schengen entry.