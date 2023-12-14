Day 659 of the Invasion of Ukraine: There Will Be Peace When Russia De-Nazifies The Country Says Putin

Day 659 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin : There will be peace when we achieve the de-Nazification of Ukraine

There is a real danger that Putin will not stop in Ukraine , the NATO Secretary General has warned

Attack in Odesa region, children are among the injured

Russia says it shot down nine drones targeting Moscow

Olaf Scholz: The EU should limit new spending, but signal support for Ukraine

Orban: There is no reason to negotiate Ukraine 's EU membership

The most important task of the EU now is to give more money to Ukraine , according to the Irish Prime Minister

The EU must reach an agreement on Ukraine 's accession, the Estonian Prime Minister said

Russia seems pleased with the US being isolated at the UN over its support for Israel, a top European diplomat says

The Russian economy would have grown by 5 percent if Moscow had not started the war in Ukraine, writes the Financial Times



Putin: There will be peace when we achieve the de-Nazification of Ukraine

The Russian president said that there will be peace when Russia achieves its goals. For the first time since the beginning of the war, Vladimir Putin gave his annual press conference. Last year the event was cancelled.

According to Putin, the military aid that Ukraine has received from Western countries will soon end. He announced that at this stage there is no need for a new mobilization among the Russians.

For Russia, the most important thing is to strengthen its sovereignty - this is how Putin commented on his decision to run again for the head of state. Putin also commented on Russia's economic situation. He stated that at the end of the year, the Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow by 3.5%.

After the press conference, Vladimir Putin will answer questions from citizens. More than 2 million questions were sent to the Kremlin in advance. The event is expected to last over 3 hours. Putin's longest press conference was in 2013. Then he answers questions for 4 hours and 47 minutes.

"There will be peace when Russia achieves its goals. The goals have not changed. I will remind you of them - de-Nazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, as well as its neutral status," said Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

A summary of Putin's quotes during a press moment on national Russian television.



➡️Odesa is a Russian city, everyone knows about it, but they made up historical nonsense, and after the collapse of the USSR we came to terms with it.

➡️The conflict with Ukraine is a tragedy and… pic.twitter.com/qOSPdjCSom — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) December 14, 2023

There is a real danger that Putin will not stop in Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General has warned

In the event that Russia wins the war in Ukraine, there is a "real danger" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop there, warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, quoted by AFP.

"If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real danger that his aggression will not stop there," the general secretary told the media, stressing the need to continue military aid to Kyiv. "Our support is not charity, it is an investment in our security," he added as Russian President Vladimir Putin said from Moscow that Russian forces were improving their positions along almost the entire front line in Ukraine.

"Stopping military aid to Ukraine will only prolong the war, not end it," Stoltenberg warned. "The only way to achieve a lasting and just peace is to convince Russian President Putin that he will not win on the battlefield," he added.

"And the only way to make sure that President Putin will understand that he will not win on the battlefield is to continue to support Ukraine," stressed the NATO Secretary General.

Attack in Odesa region, children are among the injured

The Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with drones, 11 people were injured, including three children. They and five of the adults were hospitalized, Unian reported.

A fire broke out in a car and a commercial building, there is destruction in the area, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"A mobile heating center has been installed on site, psychologists are working with the residents of the area, and the delivery of food and warm clothes is being organized by the Red Cross," the statement said.

That night, the defenders of the sky managed to shoot down 41 out of 42 attack drones, most of them in Odesa region, Ukrinform clarifies.

Russia says it shot down nine drones targeting Moscow

Russia announced that it had neutralized nine Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, AFP reported.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against objects on Russian territory was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed or intercepted" over Kaluga and Moscow regions, the ministry said.

For his part, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on Telegram that two of the drones "moving towards Moscow" were neutralized in the Naro-Fominsk region, near the Russian capital. According to initial data, the falling debris from these drones "did not cause any damage or injuries," he stressed.

In recent months, there have been numerous drone attacks against Russian regions bordering Ukraine and those around Moscow. For its part, Russia bombards Ukrainian cities daily and at night carried out another massive attack with drones, after already hitting Kyiv with missiles the previous day. Ukraine said it had intercepted 41 of the 42 kamikaze drones fired overnight by Russia against Ukrainian territory.

Olaf Scholz: The EU should limit new spending, but signal support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said upon his arrival in Brussels for the European Union summit that Kyiv cannot be allocated large amounts of money from the European budget, but still needs to signal the bloc's support for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"It will not be a question of a decision on very large additional costs. However, there is something important: we must succeed in making possible the financial mechanism for Ukraine and thus give it the basis to continue its resistance against Russian aggression," the chancellor told journalists.

He also commented on the issue of the expansion of the European Union, pointing out that the bloc should assist Ukraine and other countries such as Moldova and Georgia that want to join. "We need to give a signal, especially to Ukraine, that we support their actions in meeting all the criteria we have set," stressed Scholz. According to him, one of the most important issues to be considered is the start of negotiations with Ukraine for its accession to the EU.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, for his part, expressed hope that the EU will reach a consensus on extending financial support to Ukraine. "Until now, we have always managed to reach a unanimous decision, including with Viktor Orban. I am fully hopeful and will work hard with my colleagues," Rutte told reporters before the discussions began.

Ukraine hopes that it will receive a lot of political and financial support from the bloc's member countries at the forum starting today, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the agreement on the most important issues for Kyiv, Reuters recalls.

Orban: There is no reason to negotiate Ukraine's EU membership

Many talks have been held and the Hungarian position is clear: as far as EU membership is concerned, the preconditions for Ukraine have not been met. The Council is unable to make a decision and Hungary will not back down. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this from Brussels.

"The money for Ukraine, in the short term, is already provided for in the budget. If we want to give longer-term and larger funds, we have to manage them outside the budget, and we support that," Orban said.

"Enlargement is not a theoretical issue, but a process based on merit, legally detailed, which has preconditions...there is no reason to negotiate Ukraine's membership now," the head of the Hungarian government said.

The most important task of the EU now is to give more money to Ukraine, according to the Irish Prime Minister

Reaching a decision on long-term financial support for Ukraine will be the most important task at the European Union summit, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, quoted by Reuters.

"The most important thing we have to decide here today and this weekend is the long-term financial support that the EU will provide to Ukraine," he said upon his arrival in Brussels for the forum.

Kyiv hopes that at the meeting the EU member states will reach an agreement on providing significant political and financial support to Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, warned that he would block the most important decisions for Kyiv.

On his arrival in the Belgian capital today, Orban said that his country could support the provision of long-term financial support to Ukraine, which, however, does not come under the EU budget. In addition, the Hungarian Prime Minister confirmed his position against the start of negotiations for the accession of Ukraine to the European Union.

All other countries of the bloc agree to allocate a total of 50 billion euros to Kyiv by 2027, as well as to take further steps towards Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, these decisions require the unanimity of all 27 member countries, notes Reuters.

Today, Orban indicated that short-term aid was already in place for Ukraine, and that this removed the time pressure on the issue of long-term aid. "We have to deal with this outside the budget," the Hungarian prime minister said.

The EU must reach an agreement on Ukraine's accession, the Estonian Prime Minister said

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said today that the European Union must reach an agreement on Ukraine's accession, adding that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told her that he saw no real possibility of an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, reported Reuters.

"I just spoke to Viktor Orban. He said he doesn't see an agreement at the moment," Kallas told reporters upon arrival for the EU summit in Brussels. She stressed that Ukraine has met the criteria for starting accession negotiations, which will take several years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to hold talks with Orban ahead of the summit in Brussels. EU leaders will have a high-stakes summit for Ukraine as Orban blocks both the start of EU membership talks and a €50bn bailout for Kyiv.

At the start of the two-day summit, European Union leaders tried to keep their two main promises to Russia-embattled Ukraine - to provide it with money and military assets to stave off a Russian invasion, and to keep alive its hope that one day it would could join the wealthy bloc, the Associated Press notes, stressing that the threat to that commitment comes not from without, but from within, from an increasingly intransigent Budapest.

The positions of Orban, who two months ago shook hands cordially with Russian President Vladimir Putin, cast a shadow over the summit. He threatened to block plans by his 26 colleagues to officially announce that membership talks with Ukraine could begin and, more importantly, to deny Kyiv 50 billion euros in financial aid from which the country desperately needs to stay afloat.

"The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake and it must be stopped, even if 26 countries want to do it and we are the only ones against it," he said in comments published today by his office. “It is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union.”

Russia seems pleased with the US being isolated at the UN over its support for Israel, a top European diplomat says

After being diplomatically ostracized at the United Nations over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia now appears content that the United States shares the same fate over its support for Israel and the Jewish state's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing a senior European diplomat who wished to maintain anonymity.

More than three-quarters of the members of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday backed a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict in Gaza, after the US vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for such a ceasefire just a few days earlier.

"With its veto, the American side has practically given a license to kill and now bears full responsibility for every new victim of the conflict in Gaza," Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasyl Nebenzia, told the UN General Assembly after the vote.

"To share this guilt with them is something that other members of the Security Council and UN member states in general should not be asked to do," added the Russian diplomat.

The General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas was adopted on Tuesday by an overwhelming majority of 153 countries, while the US, Israel and eight other countries voted against and 23 countries abstained.

"Now they're enjoying it," said a senior European diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity about Russia's gloating that the US remains isolated at the UN because of its support for Israel.

Before the vote, US President Joe Biden said Israel was losing international support for its military campaign to eliminate the Palestinian group Hamas because of its "indiscriminate bombing".

Israel bombarded Gaza from the air, imposed a blockade on the enclave and launched a ground operation in response to a Hamas attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. Gaza's health ministry said 18,608 people had been killed and 50,594 wounded in the enclave since the war began.

The Russian economy would have grown by 5 percent if Moscow had not started the war in Ukraine, writes the Financial Times

The conflict in Ukraine is having a significant impact on Russia's economy, raising domestic prices and forcing Moscow to allocate a third of its defense budget, Reuters reported, citing a publication in the Financial Times.

Russia's economy would have grown by more than 5 percent if Vladimir Putin had not started the war in Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing Rachel Lyngaas, chief sanctions economist in the U.S. Treasury Department's division of sanctions, whose opinion was cited in a report by the department.

Lyngaas added that the country is underperforming other energy exporters, including the US.

Moscow has spent more than 0 billion on defense, or almost a third of its total spending in 2023, according to the report cited by the Financial Times.

The backbone of the Russian economy - oil and gas revenues - have been hit this year, although there has been a slight recovery in recent months as oil prices have firmed. Also, Western sanctions on Russia's oil trade have not had as much of an impact as initially predicted.

