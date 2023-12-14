Bulgaria Prepares For Lifesaving Aerial Medical Services With First Helicopter Production
Bulgaria marked a significant milestone as the country's inaugural air ambulance helicopter, crafted by the esteemed Italian company "Leonardo," emerged from production and was dispatched for comprehensive testing, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Health.
Scheduled to don the distinctive red and white colors, symbolizing emergency medical services, the helicopter's anticipated arrival in Bulgaria is slated for mid-January 2024. Deputy Health Minister Ilko Getov highlighted the subsequent licensing process within Bulgaria following the helicopter's arrival.
Simultaneously, the first cadre of three teams from the Air Medical Emergency Center is set to undergo an intensive 5-day training program at the specialized Medical Team Training Center in Italy under a contract with "Leonardo."
The imminent integration of this medical aerial asset underscores Bulgaria's commitment to elevating emergency response capabilities, heralding a new era in swift and effective medical aid accessible from the skies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 217 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage of Psychiatrists, Fewer Than 500 in the Country
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 185 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 288 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 311 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 55 New Cases in the Last 24 hours