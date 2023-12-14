Bulgaria Prepares For Lifesaving Aerial Medical Services With First Helicopter Production

Society » HEALTH | December 14, 2023, Thursday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares For Lifesaving Aerial Medical Services With First Helicopter Production

Bulgaria marked a significant milestone as the country's inaugural air ambulance helicopter, crafted by the esteemed Italian company "Leonardo," emerged from production and was dispatched for comprehensive testing, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Health.

Scheduled to don the distinctive red and white colors, symbolizing emergency medical services, the helicopter's anticipated arrival in Bulgaria is slated for mid-January 2024. Deputy Health Minister Ilko Getov highlighted the subsequent licensing process within Bulgaria following the helicopter's arrival.

Simultaneously, the first cadre of three teams from the Air Medical Emergency Center is set to undergo an intensive 5-day training program at the specialized Medical Team Training Center in Italy under a contract with "Leonardo."

The imminent integration of this medical aerial asset underscores Bulgaria's commitment to elevating emergency response capabilities, heralding a new era in swift and effective medical aid accessible from the skies.

Tags: Bulgaria, air, Leonardo, helicopter
