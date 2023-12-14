Bulgargaz Offers Lower Price For Natural Gas In January

Natural gas to become cheaper by nearly 8 percent in January next year and to be sold for about BGN 81 per megawatt hour without taxes and levies - this proposal was submitted by "Bulgargaz" to the energy regulator.

The price was formed on the basis of the quantities under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, deliveries of liquefied natural gas, and fuel production from the gas storage in Chiren is also foreseen.

The proposal is yet to be discussed in the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation.

As of January 1, it will be updated by "Bulgargaz" and after the decision of the regulator, it will come into force.