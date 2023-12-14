Amazon Donates 1 Million Dollars to Sofia University's INSAIT

December 14, 2023, Thursday
Bulgaria: Amazon Donates 1 Million Dollars to Sofia University's INSAIT

Amazon Web Services' (AWS) generous donation of USD 1 million to Sofia University's Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology (INSAIT) has been hailed as a transformative contribution, as announced by the press center of the Education Ministry.

This substantial fund aims to foster innovation, supporting distinguished research endeavors in formal methods. The donation is earmarked to bolster INSAIT's research capacity, offering financial support for researchers' salaries, scholarships for both PhD students and institute attendees, and paving the way for an influential collaboration between INSAIT's experts and AWS engineers.

The philanthropic act signifies AWS's commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering cutting-edge research initiatives. The partnership between INSAIT and AWS is poised to create a substantial impact, aligning technological advancements with academic prowess.

