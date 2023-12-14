Tragic Loss: Romanian Citizen with Israeli Citizenship Killed in Gaza

A Romanian national, Tal Haimi, who also held Israeli citizenship, was tragically killed in Gaza, as confirmed by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, citing information from Israeli authorities. The Ministry extended condolences to the grieving family.

Haimi was abducted on October 7. Shortly after, his wife traveled to Romania, urging the government in Bucharest to aid in securing her husband's release, as reported by Digi24.

Presently, two individuals holding dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship remain held captive in Gaza, highlighted by the Romanian Foreign Ministry. The institution emphasizes the urgent need for the release of all hostages held by the group in Gaza.