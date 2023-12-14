Off With The Head: Dismantling Of The Monument To The Soviet Army Continues For The Third Day
The dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army in the center of Sofia continues for the third day. This morning, the head of the Soviet soldier was removed from the top of the monument.
Work to dismantle the figures began early this morning, with an increased police presence in the area of the monument. The goal is that the monument can be removed by the beginning of the Christmas holidays.
Only the bronze figures will be restored, moved and exhibited. The pedestal itself will remain in place until the fate of the space there is decided. This will be done with a public competition.
