Shooting Tragedy Unfolds in Ruse: Woman Injured, Suspected Perpetrator Found Dead

Crime | December 14, 2023, Thursday // 10:21
A woman fell victim to a shooting incident on Wednesday evening in Ruse, following a harrowing episode of violence and coercion. Reports suggest the assailant, reportedly in a relationship with the woman, inflicted the gunshot wound in a salon altercation. This morning, local authorities confirmed the discovery of the suspected perpetrator's lifeless body, indicating a probable suicide.

The distressing incident unfolded in the "Vazrazhdane" neighborhood within a hair salon. Swift medical response transported the victim to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The 39-year-old victim is a respected figure in the manicure profession, recognized for her accomplishments.

Identified as of Romanian origin, the deceased man shared a residence with the injured woman.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

