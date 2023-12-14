Shooting Tragedy Unfolds in Ruse: Woman Injured, Suspected Perpetrator Found Dead
A woman fell victim to a shooting incident on Wednesday evening in Ruse, following a harrowing episode of violence and coercion. Reports suggest the assailant, reportedly in a relationship with the woman, inflicted the gunshot wound in a salon altercation. This morning, local authorities confirmed the discovery of the suspected perpetrator's lifeless body, indicating a probable suicide.
The distressing incident unfolded in the "Vazrazhdane" neighborhood within a hair salon. Swift medical response transported the victim to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.
The 39-year-old victim is a respected figure in the manicure profession, recognized for her accomplishments.
Identified as of Romanian origin, the deceased man shared a residence with the injured woman.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
