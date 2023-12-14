Soviet Monument Removal: MPs From Vazrazhdane And BSP Blocked The Work Of The Bulgarian Parliament

Deputies from "Vazrazhdane", the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) blocked the parliamentary rostrum and declared that they will not allow the parliament to work. The main argument of the left and "Vazrazhdane" is that the Constitutional majority of GERB-SDS, WCC-DB and DPS allowed lawlessness in the center of Sofia by removing the Monument to the Soviet Army. On the other hand, TISP pointed out as an argument for their protest that the changes in the constitution are illegal.

Kostadin Kostadinov, "Vazrazhdane": "For this reason, we from 'Vazrazhdane' call on every single representative of the free citizens to come out now with us, here in front of the tribune, to show clearly and categorically that we will never allow lawlessness and totalitarianism to rule our country. A constitutional majority that violates the Constitution and the laws of the land and violates the law and order of the country will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate it. Let every democratically minded person in this room come here and say - 'no' to lawlessness, 'yes' to freedom and democracy".

After this appeal, deputies from the three opposition parties en masse blocked the plenary rostrum.

"What is this now? Some kind of flash mob, a performance or a choir that is preparing to perform something?" asked Rosen Zhelyazkov, chairman of the National Assembly.

"We will not allow this lawlessness to continue in this way. Either there will be an agreement to respect the laws in this hall or the protest will be here. Here, in front, are representatives of 1 million Bulgarian citizens. The National Assembly will not work until this issue is resolved", Kostadinov is categorical.

"TISP are here because you blatantly trampled on the Constitution. You are doing vile and harmful things with the Constitution and against the wishes of the Bulgarians. You cannot be so brutal and, thinking you have a majority, do whatever you want. You cannot go against everyone and you must know your place", emphasized Toshko Yordanov - chairman of the parliamentary group of TISP.

"We from BSP, have submitted a demand for the expulsion of the regional minister and the minister of culture. Mr. Chairman, recognize this proposal of ours, so that it becomes clear who gave permission for this brutal act", announced Borislav Gutsanov - BSP.

Deputies were expected today to consider the budgets of the health insurance fund and the state social insurance in the second reading. The plan-accounts were approved by the relevant committee on Monday. BGN 24 billion and 300 million have been set aside in the state social insurance budget for next year. An increase in the minimum wage - to BGN 933, as well as an increase in the maximum insurance threshold to BGN 3,750 - is foreseen. The minimum unemployment benefit remains unchanged - BGN 18 per day. BGN 1 billion and 100 million more is the planned money for health. BGN 8 billion has been set aside in the budget of the NHIF for 2024. More funds than this year - by about 20% - are earmarked for pre-hospital care, prevention and dental activities.