Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage of Psychiatrists, Fewer Than 500 in the Country

Society » HEALTH | December 14, 2023, Thursday // 09:45
In Bulgaria, a pressing concern looms over the scarcity of psychiatrists, with less than 500 specialists available to address the mental health needs of the population. Dr. Yavor Chenkov, a professional working across forensic psychiatry, addictions, and children's socialization, highlighted this deficit, emphasizing the necessity for collaborative efforts involving supporting professions like teachers and social workers.

Dr. Chenkov, deeply passionate about psychiatry as a calling, champions the adage "A healthy mind in a healthy body." He underscores the symbiotic relationship between mental and physical well-being, stressing that a healthy psyche contributes to overall bodily health.

Encouraging healthy eating habits and stress management, Dr. Chenkov advocates for proactive measures to tackle life's challenges, aiming to minimize reliance on medications in complex situations.

An active member of the European Public Health Association and a dedicated academic at the University of Varna's Department of Medical Hygiene and Epidemiology, Dr. Chenkov remains committed to addressing Bulgaria's mental health landscape.

Tags: Bulgaria, psychiatrists, mental health, shortage
