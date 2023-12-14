Bulgaria's Schengen Accession: Dutch Premier Rutte Hints On Decision Soon

The Netherlands is on the brink of deciding Bulgaria's fate regarding Schengen membership, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte indicated during his arrival in Brussels today. Rutte, set to participate in the "EU-Western Balkans" summit and the European Council, emphasized that a verdict on Bulgaria's Schengen accession is imminent.

"Decisions in the Netherlands regarding Bulgaria's Schengen entry will be made in the coming days based on European Commission reports," Rutte stated.

Sources hint that the decision might materialize either by this Friday or possibly extend to December 15 or 22, the last two sessions before the Christmas recess for the Dutch government.

"We are currently in discussions with Bulgaria to determine if the next step toward Schengen integration is viable. It's crucial that the process remains strict and transparent," Rutte added.

The verdict on Bulgaria's Schengen status stands as a significant turning point, anticipated eagerly by both countries. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

