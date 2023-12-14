COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 185 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 185, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,153 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.47 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 350 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 38 are in intensive care units. There are 30 new hospital admissions.

39 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,042 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,541 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 270 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,723,070 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,656 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,331,239 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.