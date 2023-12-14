Google Maps Now Provides Information About Public Transport Timetables in Sofia

The Google Maps mobile application now provides real-time information on the timetable of public transport in Sofia, Vladislav Panev, the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria - We Continue the Change", announced in his Facebook post. From a discussion below the post, it is clear that the functionality has been available for quite some time, but has not been reported.

Timetable data is available both for ground transport - buses, trolleybuses and trams, as well as for the metro. The information can be viewed by selecting the icon of the stop of interest to the user on the map in Google maps.

From the data, it can be understood whether the vehicle is running on schedule, late or damaged. The information is taken from the Center for Urban Mobility in Sofia, and the functionality is still in a test period and discrepancies are possible.

This is another innovation in the popular navigation with real-time traffic data. In September of last year, Google maps started offering the greenest route to a given point along with the fastest and shortest route possbile.