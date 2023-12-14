Bulgaria's Parliament Approves EUR 3.6 Billion Assistance to Ukraine
Bulgaria's National Assembly has ratified an agreement with the European Commission for the provision of EUR 3.6 billion in micro-financial aid to Ukraine, marking the second stage of planned assistance. The ratification passed with 116 MPs in favor, while 48 voted against, and 6 abstained. The agreement involves Bulgaria offering guarantees amounting to EUR 16,654,646.
During the session, there were opposing views voiced, such as Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov's statement, criticizing the allocation of funds to Ukraine while expressing concerns about domestic priorities.
The assistance aims to bolster support for Ukraine amid ongoing challenges, stirring debate within Bulgaria's political arena.
