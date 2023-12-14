Bulgarian Council of Ministers Approves BGN 51 Million in Extra Defence Funds

The Council of Ministers, in its recent session, sanctioned supplementary spending on the 2023 Ministry of Defence budget, as reported by the Government Information Centre.

An additional BGN 10,088,800 has been greenlit for the procurement of ammunition and fuel, exclusively designated for combat training purposes.

Moreover, a separate allocation of BGN 25,208,000 has been earmarked for the acquisition, modernization, maintenance, and repair of armaments, missiles, torpedoes, and material. Additionally, these funds will also cover the repair and construction of essential infrastructure.

In a move aimed at fortifying the nation's defence, an extra BGN 15,700,000 has been decreed to cover ancillary expenses related to the acquisition of a new type of warplane, focusing on transport, VAT, and customs duties in the initial stage of procurement.