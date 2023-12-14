Weather in Bulgaria: Rain Followed By Snowfall Forecast Across The Country

Bulgaria braces for an imminent shift in weather patterns as rain is predicted to dominate Thursday's forecast, with a subsequent transition to snowfall on Friday evening.

Thursday will witness a varied temperature range between 4 and 9° C across the country, slightly lower in the Northwest and around 4° C in Sofia. Morning fog is anticipated in lowland areas and near water basins. Cloud cover will progressively increase throughout the day, leading to rain developing over Northwestern Bulgaria by midday. By evening, the rain is expected to extend across Western and Central Bulgaria. Strong winds are forecasted in the Southwestern regions. Maximum temperatures will hover between 9-11° C in the Northwest, reaching 16-18° C in the Southeast, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 14° C.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies will prevail with a moderate to strong Westerly wind, albeit without precipitation. Air temperatures will range between 13-16° C, while the sea water temperature is expected to be around 9-10° C, accompanied by a 2-3 level sea swell.

Mountainous areas will witness overcast conditions and gusts of wind. Temperatures at altitudes of 1,200 m will reach 12° C, decreasing to minus 4° C at 2,000 m.

Friday's weather forecast maintains continuity in rainfall across the entire country, with a notable shift toward snowfall as night approaches.