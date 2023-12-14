Bulgaria’s President On Soviet Monument: They Are Cutting Our History Piece By Piece
"The barbaric destruction of monuments is not only an attempt to erase history, but also greatly exacerbates public opposition".
This was announced by President Rumen Radev in his first comment on the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army.
According to him, the reason is that the destruction of one monument leads to the negation of another.
"At the moment, an aggressive offensive is underway against statehood, history and memory. Destructive processes are underway that instill division and intolerance," added Radev.
According to him, those who attacked the symbols of statehood - the national holiday, the Bulgarian flag, and who are preparing to steal the Constitution, are today cutting history piece by piece.
"A deep public indignation is brewing, which will inevitably have political consequences. Let no one have the illusion that the Bulgarians will not watch the encroachments on our history with complacency. Which is real and an encroachment on our future as a nation," predicted the head of state.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian PM Denkov Urges Vigilance Amid Putin's Black Sea Claims
- » Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Stable Political Landscape with Low Confidence in Denkov's Government
- » Bulgaria's PM: Schengen Discussions Continue Amid Hungary's Objection to EU-Ukraine Aid
- » Bulgarian Parliament Halts Session on Friday Over Quorum Shortage
- » President Radev Urges Netherlands' Support for Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Bid
- » Off With The Head: Dismantling Of The Monument To The Soviet Army Continues For The Third Day