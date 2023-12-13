Bulgaria: Borissov And Petkov Agree On Record Budget For Culture

In a groundbreaking move, Bulgaria prepares to approve an unprecedented budget allocation for culture following the upcoming vote on Budget 2024. Leaders from GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS, including Boyko Borissov, Kiril Petkov, and Delyan Peevski, disclosed plans for a staggering 520 million BGN to be channeled into cultural institutes.

Boyko Borissov outlined the specifics of this historic decision, emphasizing a substantial increase in funds for performing arts, museums, galleries, and Bulgarian cultural societies. Additionally, the culture fund is set to receive a notable boost of 15 million BGN.

Moreover, stringent double control mechanisms will be introduced for all medical tenders. Notably, the Center for Cyber Security is earmarked to receive 30 million BGN in the proposed budget.

Kiril Petkov underscored the collective focus on budgetary discipline, aiming to maintain expenditures within the 3 percent limit, with a commitment to prioritize Eurozone objectives.

Delyan Peevski confirmed the absence of discord among the leaders, expressing confidence in the adoption of constitutional changes and the budget by year-end, citing ongoing constructive discussions.

The significant budgetary provision also extends to exempting cultural institutions and community centers from industrial electricity charges. Borissov further assured the allocation of funds for Westinghouse's new nuclear reactors, emphasizing a forward-looking approach to address energy costs and investments.