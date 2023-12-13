Two Women And A Baby Are In Hospital After Being Hit By A Van in Sofia

Two women and a baby were transported to "Pirogov" hospital after they were hit by a van on a footpath on "Tsar Boris Treti" Blvd. in the Bulgarian capital earlier today.

According to initial reports, a 77-year-old woman has a leg injury, a 28-year-old woman has a lumbar injury, and a seven-month-old baby who was in a stroller has chest and head injuries. All the injured were transported to "Pirogov".

The incident was reported at 11:34 a.m., with two medical teams arriving at the scene four minutes later.