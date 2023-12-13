Marinka Has Fallen To The Russians

Russian occupiers have captured the completely destroyed city of Marinka, reported a number of Russian and Ukrainian military bloggers.

They refer to a publication by Nikolai Voroshnov, an air intelligence officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Marinka has fallen, the Kurakhove fortress awaits us soon," he wrote on his Facebook profile.

The officer with the call sign Canada also writes:

"It is less than 14 km to Kurakhove in a straight line. Fields, plantations, a farm and a small village. After Avdos, they will throw all their forces into a breakthrough in the Kurahovo-Vuhledar direction. This is almost certainly where the next offensive fist will be. Kurakhove Fortress is also waiting for us soon".

The information has not yet been officially confirmed by either the authorities in Kyiv or Moscow, and cannot be verified by an independent source.

But other pro-Ukrainian military bloggers also write about the capture of Marinka by the Russians. This can also be judged from photos in a number of Telegram channels, which show the Russian flag above a dilapidated building in the city.

The invaders also advanced in the region of Bakhmut.

Earlier today, however, the officer of the 5th separate amphibious assault brigade, Alexei Tarasenko, during a telethon, stated that "the enemy has achieved certain successes due to the presence of fresh units."

"In some sections of the front, the Russian occupiers achieved some success thanks to the presence of fresh units. The offensive potential of the enemy in the direction of Ivanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka has not yet been exhausted," said the officer of the 5th separate amphibious assault brigade.

